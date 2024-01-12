OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sixth graders in Owensboro saw their Stone Age recipes come to life. The Owensboro Innovation Academy engages students through project-based learning.

Students used pictures, informational videos and notes to create ancient civilization restaurants.

7th grade students voted on the best recipes, and OG Smoke Shack volunteered to cook one from each class period.

Ms. Cravens, their social studies teacher, says it was difficult to find someone willing to bring the meals to life. Students enjoyed fried pork bites with a sweet glaze, buff peppers stuffed with jambalaya, and fruity frozen yogurt.

Food truck staff say they had less than 15 hours to cook the meals, and would do it all again.

One restaurant, Neolithic Num Nums, says seeing their projects come to life was a surprise. Neolithic Num Nums is made up of Addy McDonald, Denim Tutt, and Payten Rickard-Cartagena.

“Our School is a very small school. It’s not really a big school. So, seeing people actually wanna come and help us do our project and make all our stuff come to life just really makes me happy,” says Denim Tutt, a sixth grader.

Officials say over 109 students participated in the cultural meals project.