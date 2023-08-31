OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Impact100 Owensboro is fueling nonprofits and fresh

ideas for its 18th year. Officials announced 11 finalists that are eligible for

grants totaling to almost $250,000.

Each year Impact100 asks 100 women to donate $1000 to give away a $100,000

grant. This year they had 287 members donate.

“And we have even more, so that some people could give $500 instead of

$1000. So, we had a total of $247,000 to give away. So, we’ve got two $100,000

grants and then one… what we call [a] residual grant,” said Jodi

Krahwinkel, the President of Impact100 Owensboro.

Non-profits apply in the spring, and women form focus groups to evaluate

applicants.

“[Applicants are evaluated] for viability and sustainability, and

transformational ability and that’s where we vote. It’s kind of like a primary

to where we are today,” said Krahwinkel.

Finalists were announced at the new Girls Inc. campus.

“Our next step will be conducting site visits with our finalists, so that

our members can see firsthand the important work each of the finalists are

doing in our community. With that, I’d like to announce our finalists for this

year,” said Sydney Warren, the NextGen Board Chair.

The RiverPark Center, Friends of Sinners, Crossroads Inc., Bellevue Baptist

Church, and Puzzle Pieces are contenders for the two $100,000 grants.

Owensboro Museum of Science and History, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Museum, and Oasis are residual grant finalists.

Dream Riders of Kentucky, my Sister’s Keeper, and GRADSA were named

finalists for the Next Generation grant.

GRADSA’s Executive Director says the difference between her work as a

special education teacher and her role now is the focus is on their entire

support system.

“GRADSA’s mission is to help families who are enriched with the down

syndrome connection to share resources, build friendships and advocate for the

future,” said Britt Cobb.

Cobb says, if chosen as winner, the grant will be utilized to build out the

new center they’ve acquired and create a safe, and creative space for those it

serves and their families.

“..Spruce it up and make sure that we have active and engaging programing.

Not your vacation bible school arts and crafts, we want cricket makers, and

exciting fun engaging activities. That will not only bring in our community of

people with down syndrome, but also their siblings, their peers,” said

Cobb.

Final decisions on awards will be decided on Oct. 24 at the RiverPark Center

for the organization’s annual meeting.