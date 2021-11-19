Impacts of improper disposal of used cooking oils

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while its important to plan the meal it is also important to have a plan for your used cooking oils. Disposing of used greases and oils down your sink could clog your drains, and also drain your wallet.

“You’re going to be looking at a couple hundred dollars to come in and do a good job of stopping that drain line, especially a lot of times it’s after-hours or weekends,” explains Chip Altstadt, Vice President of Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services.” In fact, Altstadt indicates a clogged drain in the kitchen could lead to other issues and needed repairs in other parts of your home.

“It could back up a floor drain in a room that you’re not even in. Then the next thing you know, your floors are damaged and it’s not just the expense of having a plumber out.”

When it comes to disposal, Matt McBride with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility agrees that the convenience of dumping oils down the drain is not worth the costs.

“If you want to simplify it, grease down the drains reduces capacity, increases overflows, and puts sewer in our rivers and streams, and that’s really what we’re trying to prevent,” says McBride.

Those improper disposals could impact the entire community as well, according to McBride. He suggest the proper disposal, such as the upcoming Holiday Used Cooking Oil drive on November 27.

“We’re a river city, this is something you can do that will effect the amount of sewer overflows that we have and reduce those.”

Experts suggest as we continue through the holiday season and you notice your drains working slower than normal, clean them out now to help your drain’s workload during the holidays.