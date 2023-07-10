INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy has died after being attacked by a prisoner who stole a jail van and attempted to escape Marion County Jail but wound up crashing into a telephone pole.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. an inmate being returned from a hospital visit attacked a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy inside the detention center’s sally port and was able to gain control of the sheriff’s van.

After stealing the jail van, the suspect fled out of the Criminal Justice Center complex but crashed in the 3000 block of Prospect Street.

Deputies were able to take the suspect back into custody following the crash. At least one deputy received minor injuries while apprehending the suspect and was treated on scene, IMPD said.

Heavy police presence on Prospect Street where a sheriff’s van is crashed into a pole near the Criminal Justice Center in Indianapolis.

Deputy John Derm (Marion Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

IMPD said the suspect and Deputy John Durm were transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect was said to be in stable condition after suffering minor injuries. Durm was declared deceased at the hospital.

IMPD said the incident was “an intentional act of homicide” and will be investigated as such.

Deputy Durm, 61, has been with the sheriff’s department for nearly 40 years, according to Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Durm came from a law enforcement family and his wife and son work for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

“John is just a good guy,” said Forestal. “Thirty-eight years – you can’t give that much law enforcement to you community and not mean something.”

Durm is survived by his wife, four children, his parents and several other family members.

IMPD said the Criminal Justice Center is secure and there is no additional threat to the public.

The suspect in the escape was identified as 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. IMPD said Mitchell will be placed under arrest for murder once he is released from the hospital.

Prospect Street between Sherman and Keystone was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.