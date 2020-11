EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A violent end to a get-together Saturday on Evansville's East Side - after police originally were called to the 1100 block of Loft Cove for a break-in after a house party went downhill fast.

"While at this gathering many of the attendants were abusing various forms of narcotics and it is believed Mr. Terhune was participating in these activities,” Evansville Police Dept. Public Information Officer Sgt. Nick Winsett said. “At some point in the gathering Mr. Terhune became belligerent attacking the victim striking him several times."