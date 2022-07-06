We have seen a whirlwind of change that could impact society. Roe Vs. Wade overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Gun violence and mass shootings that appear not to be stopping. Inflation that’s not letting go. A nation divided as a House committee is bringing back memories of Watergate by its investigation into the January 6 insurrection. I am joined by Larry Buschon, Republican Congressman in his sixth term and seeking a seventh term, to discuss current issues.