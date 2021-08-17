Brad Byrd inDEPTH: 420 Main building

Mark November 21 on your calendar. On that day, if you’re driving east on the Lloyd Expressway from the west side, you may look to your right and witness a dramatic change happening on our skyline. On that day, a piece of Evansville’s modern history will come down in a cloud of dust. Many say it had to come down. Many say it is an important step forward for Evansville.

It was once the Old National Bank Tower, the Tri-State’s tallest building. It opened up in 1970, at a time downtowns in our country were changing. After ONB built a new headquarters on the riverfront decades later, the tower was in the hands of an out of town owner. It withered on the vine for years before developers moved in and had to make a tough decision: Save or replace it. Both the tower and the Sycamore Building which once was home to Citizens Bank will be taken down for a new development.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined Brad Byrd to discuss the plans to implode the 420 Main building.