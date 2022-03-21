EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Let’s try to imagine an invasion. Let’s say right here at home, enemy troops are following the I-69 interstate corridor, marching toward our cities and homes.

Then comes the explosions. The pain. For millions of Ukrainians, it is reality. The tragedy in Ukraine continues to spread. But the people there are not rolling over.

Tonight, I spoke with Oksana Komarenko. She is from Ukraine and is working on a masters degree and soon a doctorate here in Indiana at Ball State University. She and her husband and their daughter are living in Muncie.