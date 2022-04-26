EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s been called the wonder or miracle drug for a long time. Chances are, you have a bottle of it in your home –Aspirin. For years, health care providers have touted its benefit to keep you safe from the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Now, a health task force of an influential physician group released its study today saying healthy Americans should avoid a daily aspirin. And those who do take it should make sure their doctor gives the green light. Joined with me to talk about it was health analyst Dr. David Schultz with Evansville Primary Care.