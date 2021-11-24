Brad Byrd inDEPTH: Balloons in the Macy’s parade

Chances are, sometime in your childhood, you sat there watching them on Thanksgiving morning. The balloons high in the sky navigating the canyons of Manhattan. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a carefully choreographed event. There are floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus. But it’s the balloons that really make this parade unique.

Teresa Kruszewski is a balloon pilot who will be guiding a child scientist in New York during the parade. She spoke with Brad Byrd about how the balloons are navigated, you can watch their interview in the video player above.