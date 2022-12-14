EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – December 13 marks the anniversary of a night some call “The night it rained tears.” On this day in 1977, a plane carrying the UE men’s basketball team crashed just 90 seconds after takeoff, claiming the lives of all 29 people on board.

Eyewitness News’ Brad Byrd was on the scene, reporting on the events of the night and the following day.

During this InDepth, Brad speaks with Brandon Bartlett, recalling his experience being on the scene the night of the tragedy and the lasting impact it left on him and the community.