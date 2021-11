We see it on our screens all the time, whether it be in the movies or in real time on television and websites: cameras in the courtroom. But you won’t see them in Indiana courtrooms. The Hoosier state is among the last to allow them, but there is a pilot program that will take the lens cap off and it will happen in the Evansville area.

Vanderburgh County Superior Court Chief Judge Les Shively spoke with Brad Byrd about the program, and what it could mean for the current ban.