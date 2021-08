Our summer appeared to open up with the hope we were coming out of a painful period in our history. But we are facing a surge in new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was followed by a rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban as thousands are trying to escape.

Indiana 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon joined Brad Byrd in the Eyewitness News studio to discuss the pandemic and the crisis in Afghanistan.