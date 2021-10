Parents of two children who are four- and five-years old have retained an attorney after they say they were mistakenly given Pfizer COVID shots when they went to the pharmacy to get flu shots.

It happened at the westside Walgreens on St. Joe. The parents also received full doses of the COVID vaccine. They had already been vaccinated.

Brad Byrd spoke with guest health analyst Dr. David Schultz with Evansville Primary Care about how the shots might impact the children.