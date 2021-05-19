Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Emotional pain after the pandemic

Mask mandates are starting to be lifted, and crowd restrictions are easing up. That’s after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks in most cases.

But for some people, the easing of restrictions may feel strange, especially heading into a building without a mask. For millions of Americans, it is back to the future in reverse. For some, it has become a mental health issue.

Brad Byrd talks with Dr. Louis Cady, a psychiatrist at the Cady Wellness Institute in Newburgh, about dealing with the emotional pain after the COVID-19 pandemic.