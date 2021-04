Living paycheck to paycheck in a pandemic: when the paycheck is gone and the job that went with it, what do you do? It’s a harsh reality for people in the Evansville area who are trying meet their basic needs like rent and utility payments. Additional help is here now, but some people are not aware of it.

Brad talks with Amy Canterbury, president & CEO of United Way of Southwestern Indiana about ways you can get financial help during this trying time.