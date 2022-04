EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It seems like it’s been so long, but this coming Saturday, the wheels are going up on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. It will give our veterans a one day whirlwind tour of the memorials and monuments that inspired them and that they inspired.

Joined with me tonight were World War II U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Gilmer Thomas and Honor Flight of Southern Indiana president Julie Holtz.