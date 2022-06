EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It has been exhausting. Hearts have been broken. And people are angry. How much more can we take? Mass shootings are almost commonplace in this country. What in the world do you do if you are a first responder to these atrocities?

Joining me tonight is Deputy Jeff Welch with the Hopkins County Sherriff’s Office. He is an advanced law enforcement rapid response training instructor who has worked with officers nationwide.