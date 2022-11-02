EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — When it comes to what appears to be the end of an investigation, there are always questions we have. Such is the case with the heartbreaking Weinbach explosion that killed three people.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal, the Evansville Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security were tasked to find out how it happened. Wednesday, the State Fire Marshal ruled the explosion accidental.

Joining us from Texas is Troy Riggs. He was the lead investigator in the deadly Richmond Hills subdivision explosion in Indianapolis ten years ago. He is no stranger to these types of investigations.