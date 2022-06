EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It feels like we are emerging from the darkness of COVID. People are getting out and some Tri-State festivals are once again packed. So are we finished with COVID? Where are we now and what’s ahead?

Joining me now is our longtime health analyst Dr. Payal Patel-Dovlatabadi, Associate Professor of Public Health and Director of Public Health Programs at the University of Evansville.