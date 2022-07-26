EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana lawmakers took steps today to add further limits on abortion access. The bill allows exceptions for rape, incest and substantial risk to the mother’s health.

With the Indiana Statehouse again filled with protests from both sides of this issue, lawmakers added deadlines for rape or incest. Doctors could be charged with a level 5 felony for any illegal abortion.

Joined with us tonight from Indianapolis is State Representative Ryan Hatfield, a Democrat who represents District 77 in Southwestern Indiana since 2016.