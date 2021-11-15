Brad Byrd inDEPTH: Mayor Winnecke discusses the 420 Main implosion

The sun will be rising Sunday morning about 20 minutes before 7. But it is setting at the same time for a building that once stood proud on the Evansville skyline. Time caught up with it and this week the button will be pushed and just like that the 420 Main building will be gone. Many of us remember it as the former Old National Bank Tower with the Petroleum Club sitting high in the sky.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined Brad Byrd in the studio to discuss the past, present and future of downtown Evansville.