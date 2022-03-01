EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s called the American Rescue Plan – the offspring of the tragedy COVID-19 brought onto our country. Millions of dollars made available to be spent at the discretion of government leaders.

In Evansville, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been diving into the numbers. Where should the money go. He has already announced mental health services and affordable housing are top priorities.

Today comes with more developments. Tuesday, Mayor Winnecke said their administration is taking steps to provide relief to people who are dealing with water and sewer bills on the cusp of seeing their bills increase.