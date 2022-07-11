EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Before he decided to get into local politics, Lloyd Winnecke navigated the landscape of journalism. He worked at television stations throughout the Midwest — including WEHT, Channel 25.

He became our News Director. Then, the big move to politics. He served on the Vanderburgh County Council starting in 1999, and the County Commission. Then he made the decision: He wanted to serve as mayor and won the election in 2011.

Mayor Winnecke has not looked back since. But today, publicly, that changed. He said his adventure in politics was ending — he will not seek a fourth term.