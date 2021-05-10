Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline

The largest U.S. fuel pipeline network, Colonial Pipeline, was hit with a cyber attack.

Federal officials believe the criminal group called “Darkside” out of Russia attacked the pipeline by using ransomware.

The 5,500 mile Colonial Pipeline, which delivers nearly half of all the fuel used on the east coast, remains partially shut down. It moves more than 100 million gallons of gas, diesel, and jet fuel a day.

Brad Byrd spoke with Brad Mathis, a certified information systems security professional with Keller-Schroeder Security Solutions, about what to know about ransomware attacks and how to avoid being a victim.

(This story was originally published May 10, 2021)