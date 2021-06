Rick Shanklin has served 27 years as the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Paducah. He’s also been involved in weather forecasting for 37 years.

Shanklin has seen the many devastations from Mother Nature including the November 2005 tornado in Evansville. And now he is retiring.

Brad Byrd talks with Shanklin about his time working with the National Weather Service and how weather forecasting has evolved over the years.