EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many of us take those devices that have changed our lives for granted.

I got the chance to have a one on one conversation with the man who was at the very center of the beginning of it all. His name is Steve Wozniak. He is a dreamer, an engineer and an inventor. If it were not for him, that apple iPhone in your pocket and so many other pieces of technology would not be possible.

Steve Wozniak, the Woz, will share his message at the University of Southern Indiana on March 30. I was lucky enough to meet him last week.