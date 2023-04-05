HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The historic arraignment of former president Donald Trump. He voiced his not guilty plea to a Manhattan court judge on Tuesday under the tightest of security.

Dr. Daniel Byrne, Professor of History at the University of Evansville, joined Brad Byrd on Eyewitness News on Tuesday to discuss the uncharted territory of seeing a former president at the defense table facing a judge. You can view their full interview in the video player above.