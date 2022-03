We love our food here in the Tri-State. People love the festivals and eating out when new restaurants pop up. But there is also a price to pay for some people, and that’s putting on pounds.

At Ivy Tech this week, the Big Weigh-In will offer perspective. It happens at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Ivy Tech’s campus in Evansville. It is a panel discussion on weight and society.

Erica Johnson, who teaches psychology at Ivy Tech joined Brad Byrd on inDEPTH to discuss the upcoming panel.