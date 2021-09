Bryan Hicks is a family man. He is a law enforcement officer. This past weekend he suffered a critical injury doing his job. Shot by a man during a welfare check in New Harmony. Hicks is a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy. He is currently in the fight of his life in an Evansville hospital.

Brad Byrd spoke with Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham about Deputy Hicks. You can see the interview in the player above.