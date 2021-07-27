Brad Byrd inDEPTH: The End of the CDC’s national eviction moratorium

It has been inevitable, and within a few days it will become a reality for millions of Americans, many right here at home. The CDC’s national eviction moratorium expires Saturday. What can renters who are behind on their payments do?

Brad Byrd was joined by Scott Wylie, he is an Evansville attorney and is Executive Director of Indiana’s Pro Bono Legal Aid Organization, its mission is to help people living on low incomes to get legal aid. Chances are, many of them will need help after this weekend.