MANATEE CO., Fla. (WEHT) — As we’ve reported, Hurricane Ian is lurking towards the gulf coast of Florida. The Tampa – St. Petersburg region could take a direct hit.

I talked to a former Newburgh resident who now lives south of Tampa – St. Pete. His name is Ralph Whaley and he is the father of our evening producer Grace Whaley. We also spoke with Josh Scales, a former Evansville resident who now lives in the region under the threat.