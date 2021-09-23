Brad Byrd inDEPTH: The I-69 River Crossing

We see in our travel winding interstate highways making their way through the nooks and crannies of our landscape. But before they are built, a similar navigation must take place. Jumping through the loops and over the hurdles of getting the road from the artist renderings to reality. It can take years. Such is the case for the Ohio River Crossing Super Highway that will link I-69 in Kentucky to Indiana.

Brad Byrd was joined by Mindy Peterson, the spokesperson for the I-69 River Crossing. You can view their interview in the video player above.