EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Take a look our southwestern Indiana region as it appears now, and then try to look back at how it looked 15 years ago. Tonight, a man who played key roles in many of the dramatic changes that changed our region’s landscape joins with us.

Greg Wathen, president of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, has been named among the top 50 economic development professionals in North America and today he made an announcement. He’s retiring after 15 years of working to bring in millions of dollars of outside money to our region.