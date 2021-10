It’s stood there as though it was looking around and down at the entire community, but its days are numbered.

Some might remember the 420 building on Main as the Old National Bank Tower some 18 stories high. When Old National moved its headquarters to the riverfront things changed. For years, the tower has withered on the vine.

Evansville attorney Neil Chapman joined Brad Byrd to discuss the scheduled implosion of the building in November. His law office was there and he wanted it to be saved.