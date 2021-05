Gary Ervin has reached the mountaintop many times. He lives in western Kentucky, but he’s traveled across the globe seeking adventure, having very close calls, and seeing the world as only he can up there.

So how has Ervin been able to travel the world and climb mountains during the coronavirus pandemic? Even Mt. Everest has COVID-19 guidelines, and China wants a social barrier at the Nepal border.

Brad Byrd talks with Ervin about climbing Mt. Everest during a year of COVID.