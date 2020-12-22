Brad Byrd InDEPTH: UE administration speaks on changes

As faculty and Evansville community members have frequently expressed criticism with recent proposed changes at the University of Evansville. Brad Byrd spoke to UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz and Trustee Bob Jones about why it is important for the university to make the changes, which includes the elimination of three programs and 18 majors.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)