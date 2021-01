The University of Evansville remains in turmoil. Faculty, administrators and students have been at odds with each other regarding President Chris Pietruszkiewicz’s realignment plan. After speaking with UE Board of Trustee members Tuesday, Brad Byrd spoke to Daniel Byrne, associate history professor and Alanna Keenan, UE Faculty Senate chair, to get their response.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)