Brad Byrd InDEPTH: UE’s academic realignment plan

The University of Evansville announced an academic realignment plan Thursday, which called for elimination of numerous majors and departments.

Brad Byrd sat down with UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz and faculty member Jerrilee Lamar about the plan. The first part of the segment is above and the second part is below.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)