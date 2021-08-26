Brad Byrd inDEPTH: Virtual learning at EVSC

In Depth with Brad Byrd
It was quite an accomplishment during the past academic year at the Tri-State’s largest school system. Imagine educating in-person more than 22,000 students.

Running an errand today I drove by Vogel School. Crossing guards, school buses, kids heading to class. The norm. But it’s a very complicated process to get there.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation pulled that off in the middle of a pandemic during the entire 2020-2021 school year. But now there is a new concern.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith joined me to discuss the possibility of switching to virtual learning.

