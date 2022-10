EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Think of it. Serving your country, in harms way, and decades later getting a chance for a mission of a lifetime.

A one day roundtrip to Washington D.C. to see the monuments of stone, iron and marble saluting the sacrifice you and your fellow service members made.

It will be wheels up for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana on Saturday, October 29. Joining us tonight is Julie Holtz, President of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.