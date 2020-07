EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled another event- the Tri-State’s largest street festival.

The Fall Festival, put on by the West Side Nut Club, was canceled Wednesday.

Fall Festival Chair Ed Dietz and Jordan Raben with the West Side Nut Club joined Brad Byrd to talk about the decision.

