Brad Byrd inDEPTH: Young fan meets his role model

Kids and the allure of football. Usually they migrate to the dreams of being a quarterback, a running back or receiver. But tonight we meet a seven-year-old Newburgh boy who wants to kick extra points, field goals and kickoffs.

His name is Jack Arvin, he’s already playing pee wee football, but he cherishes the foot in football and what it can do. He and his family made a four hour drive to Tuscaloosa to see the Alabama-Mercier game. It is who Jack met face to face after the game that makes this story special. Will Reichard, the place kicker for the Tide. He’s Jack’s role model. With the help of Zoom I got to talk about that special moment with Jack.