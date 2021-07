EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) More than 80 years ago they were high in the air during one of the most dangerous times our world has ever known. The U.S. during WWII was in a race against time as thousands of air crafts were being manufactured. Many of those planes built in Evansville during the war effort.

Dona Bone with the Evansville Wartime Museum talks with Brad Byrd about the arrival of two planes built during WWII, and how you will be able to see them up close.