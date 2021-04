Imagine men and women who did everything they could to care for their children and grandchildren. Men and women who now live in an environment where they are living in a different world.

There are 23 long term care facilities in Vanderburgh County. The families of LTC residents have faced even more challenges in being there for their loved ones during this pandemic.

Brad Byrd talks with Michelle Motta, director of Voices, Inc. Voices is an advocacy program for elderly people.