HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Brad Byrd talks with Kelley Coures, the executive director of Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development, on the evolution of downtown Evansville.
You can watch the interview in the video player above.
by: Nathan Goble
Posted:
Updated:
by: Nathan Goble
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Brad Byrd talks with Kelley Coures, the executive director of Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development, on the evolution of downtown Evansville.
You can watch the interview in the video player above.