HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s the middle of awards season. Brad Byrd speaks with movie critic Jim Hunter ahead of the Critics’ Choice Awards, which will be held on Sunday, January 14.
You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
by: Nathan Goble
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s the middle of awards season. Brad Byrd speaks with movie critic Jim Hunter ahead of the Critics’ Choice Awards, which will be held on Sunday, January 14.
You can watch the full interview in the video player above.