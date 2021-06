To think she became a two time gold medal winner when she was a teenager. Her name is Lilly King. The Reitz High School grad captured world attention in 2016 at the Rio Olympics. Last year the pandemic postponed Lilly’s second date with destiny. But she’s back and heading to Tokyo.

Brad Byrd talked with Lilly about the weeks ahead. His first question was, “Lilly, what are you doing now and how about that incredible story involving teammate Annie Lazor who’s now also heading to Japan?”