Independence Bank hosting food drive for seniors

Ky. (WEHT) — In an effort to combat food insecurity, Independence Bank and Specialty Food Group, LLC are teaming up for the Feed Seniors Now food drive.

The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) says they’re delivering over 1,500 meals per day through their Meals on Wheels program; 800 more than this time last year.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the following locations through April 30.

Daviess County

Independence Bank (2425 Frederica Street, Owensboro)

Independence Bank (2465 Parrish Avenue, Owensboro)

Independence Bank (3228 KY Highway 54, Owensboro)

Kroger (2630 Frederica Street, Owensboro)

Kroger (2308 U.S. Highway 60 East, Owensboro)

Hometown IGA (900 East 25th Street, Owensboro)

Hometown IGA (201 Carter Road, Owensboro)

Comfort Keepers (401 Frederica Street, Owensboro)

GRADD Office (300 GRADD Way, Owensboro)

Hancock County

Independence Bank (8523 U.S. Highway 60 West, Lewisport)

Independence Bank (225 U.S. Highway 60 East, Hawesville)

Bill’s IGA (290 Hawes Boulevard, Hawesville)

Hancock County Public Library (1210 Madison Street, Hawesville)

Hancock County Public Library – Lewisport Branch (403 2nd St, Lewisport)

Henderson County

Independence Bank (1100 Barret Boulevard, Henderson)

Independence Bank (76 South Green Street, Henderson)

Independence Bank (2610 Zion Road, Henderson)

Sureway (504 Watson Ln, Henderson)

Sureway (1126 S Green St, Henderson)

McLean County

Independence Bank (614 Henton Street, Livermore)

Camron’s Foodliner (12196 KY-81, Sacramento)

Camron’s Foodliner (313 Henton Street, Livermore)

Webster County

Independence Bank (308 US-41, Sebree)

Independence Bank (211 US-41A South, Providence)

Sureway (101 US 41-A, Providence)

Townsend Food Center (1308 US Highway 41A S, Dixon)

Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be mailed to the following address. You’re asked to designate your county in the memo line.

The Independance Foundation, Inc

Attn: Feed Seniors Now

PO Box 988

Owensboro, KY 42302

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)