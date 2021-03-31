Independent pharmacies continue vaccinations despite concerns of supply unpredictability

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The expected higher number of people in Kentucky eligible to get vaccinated happens about a month after independent pharmacies started administering doses.

Vaccinations continue, but not without issues over unpredictability of supply of some types.

“With rural pharmacies, community pharmacies, are great access for people,” says David Figg of Rice’s Pharmacy in Beaver Dam. Figg says they’ve administered at least 500 doses of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine since they started receiving them in early March.

“It’s honestly, maybe, a little bit more than what we were expecting. We got a good bump last week in our supply,” he said. “That was unexpected, but we were able to help more people that way.” He also says that supply can be unpredictable at times.

“We haven’t had a strong, steady supply. It’s unpredictable how much we’re going to get on a daily basis,” Figg says.

Martika Martin of Danhauer Drugs in Owensboro says they’re getting a steady supply, but also see unpredictability of number of doses from J&J since the one dose vaccine was approved late last month.

“I wasn’t expecting any last weekend I’m all of a sudden, I got an email from the state saying, hey, you’re getting a shipment,” she described during Daviess Co. Fiscal Court’s community briefing on Facebook. “We’re excited about it. But you know, those are harder to plan.”

Statewide, more than 1.3 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Governor Andy Beshear says they’re increasing eligibility because of increased cases in other parts of the country.

“What we’re seeing is the vaccines work and older Americans have gotten it, We’re seeing more younger Americans ending up in the hospital. We believe this is because of the variants,” he said.

Figg says the more doses they get, the more people they can vaccinate.

“As we get more supply, we will certainly open up the number of patients that we can get in,” Figg says.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)